Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 71,496,062.99% -101.8% -76.1% Genprex Inc. 675,783,475.78% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 30.5 and 30.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Genprex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 235.31% at a $17 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.