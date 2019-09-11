Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparison side by side

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 171.20 N/A -5.99 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 13.58 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 166.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17. Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, with potential upside of 48.87%. The results provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 84.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.