Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 188.78 N/A -5.99 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.19 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Iterum Therapeutics plc and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 144.25% at a $17 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 146.48% upside. The data provided earlier shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.