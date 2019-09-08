Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Contrasting side by side

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 188.78 N/A -5.99 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $17, and a 144.25% upside potential. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $18.33, while its potential upside is 208.59%. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Iterum Therapeutics plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.