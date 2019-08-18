Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 183.98 N/A -5.99 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Iterum Therapeutics plc and Chiasma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $17, and a 151.48% upside potential. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.67, with potential upside of 159.63%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Chiasma Inc. seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.