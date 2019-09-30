Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Contrasting side by side

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 23.14M -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,387,596.90% -101.8% -76.1% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 851,800,044.17% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 185.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 10.6% respectively. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.