Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparison side by side

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 170.92 N/A -5.99 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iterum Therapeutics plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 170.70% and an $17 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.