Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 168.77 N/A -5.99 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.78 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 172.00% and an $17 average target price. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 60.28% and its average target price is $18. The results provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.