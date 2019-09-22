Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Contrasting side by side

Since Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 176.90 N/A -5.99 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.63 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Iterum Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $17, and a 161.54% upside potential. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 252.11% and its consensus price target is $5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.