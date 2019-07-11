Iteris Inc. (ITI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. 4 2.09 N/A -0.12 0.00 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.36 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Iteris Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that Iteris Inc. is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Optical Cable Corporation’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iteris Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Optical Cable Corporation is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Optical Cable Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iteris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38% of Iteris Inc. shares and 16.1% of Optical Cable Corporation shares. Iteris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.5% of Optical Cable Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14% Optical Cable Corporation -1.47% -7.48% 41.14% -7.84% 67.86% 23.36%

For the past year Iteris Inc. was more bullish than Optical Cable Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Iteris Inc. beats Optical Cable Corporation.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.