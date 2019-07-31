Iteris Inc. (ITI)’s Financial Results Comparing With EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. 5 2.20 N/A -0.12 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 41 2.07 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Iteris Inc. and EchoStar Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Iteris Inc. and EchoStar Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8% EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Iteris Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. EchoStar Corporation’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Iteris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EchoStar Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. EchoStar Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Iteris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iteris Inc. and EchoStar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, EchoStar Corporation’s potential upside is 31.61% and its consensus target price is $60.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38% of Iteris Inc. shares and 97.7% of EchoStar Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Iteris Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of EchoStar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14% EchoStar Corporation -2.11% 2.57% -3.36% 6.27% -22.31% 9.8%

For the past year Iteris Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than EchoStar Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors EchoStar Corporation beats Iteris Inc.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.