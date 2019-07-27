Iteris Inc. (ITI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. 5 2.15 N/A -0.12 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 154.49 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iteris Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Iteris Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9%

Risk and Volatility

Iteris Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iteris Inc. Its rival Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 16.8 and 16.8 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iteris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38% of Iteris Inc. shares and 30.7% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Iteris Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.5% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14% Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94%

For the past year Iteris Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats Iteris Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.