Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Reaches $5.16 After 6.00% Up Move; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Sentiment Is 1.11

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 70 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 63 trimmed and sold equity positions in Cedar Fair LP. The investment managers in our database now possess: 27.14 million shares, up from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cedar Fair LP in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 44 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 22.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Overbrook Management Corp holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. for 347,077 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc owns 44,108 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has 1.7% invested in the company for 60,216 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & Company Inc. has invested 1.5% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 46,753 shares.

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 120.51% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FUN’s profit will be $49.01M for 14.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.90% EPS growth.

