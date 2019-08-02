Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Forms $5.29 Double Top; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Upped Oneok New (Put) (OKE) Holding

Iteris, Inc. (ITI) formed double top with $5.77 target or 9.00% above today’s $5.29 share price. Iteris, Inc. (ITI) has $214.19 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 59,031 shares traded. Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has risen 11.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ITI News: 24/04/2018 – Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to Iteris Performance Measurement Platform; 24/04/2018 – Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to lteris Performance Measurement Platform; 10/04/2018 – Iteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 09/04/2018 – lteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice President, Product Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 30/05/2018 – lteris Wins New Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Transportation and Traffic Engineering Services; 16/05/2018 – Iteris Announces Laura Siegal Joining Its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – LAURA SIEGAL JOINS ITERIS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses Iteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Iteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice Pres, Pdt Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Oneok Inc New (Put) (OKE) stake by 253.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 38,500 shares as Oneok Inc New (Put) (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 53,700 shares with $3.75M value, up from 15,200 last quarter. Oneok Inc New (Put) now has $29.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 3.69 million shares traded or 88.44% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO

Analysts await Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Iteris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ONEOK had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72 target. Jefferies downgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Monday, April 1. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $74 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 158,766 are held by Guardian Cap L P. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 3,342 shares. Hilltop, a Texas-based fund reported 4,075 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 4,232 shares. Savings Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.61 million shares. 107 were reported by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Creative Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 173,673 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 13,002 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability reported 5,006 shares. Carroll Finance Associates invested in 347 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Shelton reported 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 10,142 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 437,202 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 49,121 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) stake by 168,400 shares to 170,600 valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (NYSE:DB) stake by 217,900 shares and now owns 166,600 shares. Kansas City Southern (Put) (NYSE:KSU) was reduced too.