Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Forms $5.26 Double Top; Forest Hill Capital Raised Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) stake by 48.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc acquired 23,032 shares as Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)’s stock declined 12.31%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 70,060 shares with $8.97 million value, up from 47,028 last quarter. Signature Bk New York N Y now has $6.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 274,283 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69

Iteris, Inc. (ITI) formed double top with $5.73 target or 9.00% above today’s $5.26 share price. Iteris, Inc. (ITI) has $212.72 million valuation. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 168,103 shares traded. Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has risen 4.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ITI News: 03/04/2018 – NAU Country Insurance Company Expands lteris ClearAg Offerings; 16/05/2018 – Iteris Announces Laura Siegal Joining Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Iteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 30/04/2018 – Iteris Appoints Joel Lipsitch as Vice President, Sales for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 16/05/2018 – LAURA SIEGAL JOINS ITERIS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 30/05/2018 – ITERIS INC – AWARDED A TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIO WAVE 2 TRAFFIC ENGINEERING INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – ITERIS INC – ON MAY 15, BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD FROM 6 TO 7 INDIVIDUALS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – AgroVIR Adds Iteris ClearAg Content for Improved Harvest Operations Decision Support; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses Iteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative

Analysts await Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Iteris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Signature Bank had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Wedbush. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Smartfinancial Inc stake by 88,406 shares to 221,337 valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Triumph Bancorp Inc stake by 104,579 shares and now owns 288,037 shares. Fb Finl Corp was reduced too.