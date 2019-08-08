Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Forms $5.19 Double Top; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Cut Its United Contl Hldgs (Call) (UAL) Position

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (UAL) stake by 99.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 11.62 million shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Altimeter Capital Management Lp holds 5,450 shares with $1.53M value, down from 11.63M last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) now has $23.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/04/2018 – United Continental: Aircraft Features Special Livery Previously Reserved for Dreamliner Fleet; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 CAPACITY INCREASED 3.8%; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings’ chairman won’t seek reelection; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING CARGO-HOLD TRANSPORT OF PETS AFTER ANIMAL-RELATED INCIDENTS; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Rallies as Pricing-Power Gains Ease Growth Fears; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 08/05/2018 – UNITED TRAFFIC ROSE 5.1% IN APRIL; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIR WON’T ACCEPT ANY NEW RESERVATIONS FOR PETSAFE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL – NOW EXPECTS 2018 EPS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL CHARGES AND MARK-TO-MARKET ADJUSTMENTS, TO BE $7.00 TO $8.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "United Airline To Report Upbeat Q2 Results Despite Hiccups From Boeing 737-MAX Grounding – Forbes" on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: United Airlines, Roku and United States Steel – Nasdaq" published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "United Airlines (UAL) announces new partnership with CLEAR – StreetInsider.com" on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Freightos Looks To Bring United Airlines Air Cargo Service Online – Benzinga" published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "Big Q2 Beat in Store for United Airlines Stock – Investorplace.com" with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $985.19 million for 5.89 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $111 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank.