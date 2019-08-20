Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Forms $5.14 Double Top; Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stake

Iteris, Inc. (ITI) formed double top with $5.29 target or 3.00% above today’s $5.14 share price. Iteris, Inc. (ITI) has $213.10 million valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 107,061 shares traded. Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has risen 11.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ITI News: 10/05/2018 – AgroVIR Adds Iteris ClearAg Content for Improved Harvest Operations Decision Support; 16/05/2018 – Iteris Announces Laura Siegal Joining Its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Iteris Wins New Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Transportation and Traffic Engineering Services; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – ITERIS INC – ON MAY 15, BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD FROM 6 TO 7 INDIVIDUALS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – ITERIS INC – AWARDED A TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIO WAVE 2 TRAFFIC ENGINEERING INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – lteris Wins New Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Transportation and Traffic Engineering Services; 22/05/2018 – Iteris Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – NAU Country Insurance Company Expands lteris ClearAg Offerings; 06/03/2018 City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) stake by 20.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarissa Capital Management Lp acquired 1.29 million shares as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)’s stock declined 9.76%. The Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 7.54M shares with $102.05 million value, up from 6.25 million last quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $1.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 1.23M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 01/05/2018 – #2 Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’

Among 4 analysts covering Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ:IRWD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ironwood Pharma has $18 highest and $13 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 69.82% above currents $8.98 stock price. Ironwood Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Hold”. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rating on Monday, February 25. H.C. Wainwright has “Neutral” rating and $14 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ironwood (IRWD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharma to offer $330M in senior debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood (IRWD), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Enter US GI Disease Education and Promotional Agreement for Alnylam’s Givosiran in AHP – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Group LP has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 224,618 shares. Citadel Limited Company owns 3.33 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 22,957 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 10.33M shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 215,400 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 24,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 159,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 8,452 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 68 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 298,754 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Bain Cap Pub Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.53% or 407,598 shares.