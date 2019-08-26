Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Forms $5.06 Double Top; Last Week Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 7.31% above currents $19.57 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. See Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Peer Perform Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus 22.0000

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $19 New Target: $20 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.65 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold Kinder Morgan, Inc. shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richmond Hill Investment Limited Partnership reported 15.28% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cv Starr Tru invested 4.78% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oakbrook Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Farmers Merchants owns 1,596 shares. Sei Invs Com owns 1.03 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Allstate owns 83,918 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor reported 10,907 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Capital Management stated it has 1.66M shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 1.88% or 1.11M shares. Brinker Capital owns 73,261 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ashford Capital Mgmt owns 149,083 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 0% or 1,687 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Lc stated it has 807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,904 are owned by Optimum Advsr.