Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Forms $5.06 Double Top; Aurora Cannabis Inchares (ACB) Shorts Raised By 3.78%

Aurora Cannabis Inchares (NYSE:ACB) had an increase of 3.78% in short interest. ACB’s SI was 85.93 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.78% from 82.80 million shares previously. With 13.58M avg volume, 6 days are for Aurora Cannabis Inchares (NYSE:ACB)’s short sellers to cover ACB’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 9.18 million shares traded. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has risen 25.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.

Iteris, Inc. (ITI) formed double top with $5.46 target or 8.00% above today’s $5.06 share price. Iteris, Inc. (ITI) has $209.78 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 174,910 shares traded. Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has risen 11.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ITI News: 09/04/2018 – lteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice President, Product Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 09/04/2018 – Iteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice Pres, Pdt Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – NAU Country Insurance Company Expands Iteris ClearAg Offerings; 10/05/2018 – AgroVlR Adds lteris ClearAg Content for Improved Harvest Operations Decision Support; 09/04/2018 – ITERIS APPOINTS PIERRE-ANDRé REBEYRAT AS VICE PRESIDENT, PRODUCT MANAGEMENT FOR AGRICULTURE AND WEATHER ANALYTICS; 17/05/2018 – ITERIS INC – ON MAY 15, BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD FROM 6 TO 7 INDIVIDUALS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Iteris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITI); 09/05/2018 – lteris Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 22/05/2018 – Iteris Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. The company has market cap of $5.74 billion. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various divisions of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. It has a 26.11 P/E ratio. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products.