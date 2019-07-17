Iteris, Inc. (ITI) EPS Estimated At $-0.05; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Lowered By $2.16 Million Its Gentex (GNTX) Position

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Iteris, Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 38,196 shares traded. Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has risen 4.22% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ITI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Iteris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITI); 16/05/2018 – Iteris Announces Laura Siegal Joining Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – NAU Country Insurance Company Expands lteris ClearAg Offerings; 30/05/2018 – Iteris Wins New Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Transportation and Traffic Engineering Services; 17/05/2018 – ITERIS INC – ON MAY 15, BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD FROM 6 TO 7 INDIVIDUALS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to lteris Performance Measurement Platform; 30/04/2018 – Iteris Appoints Joel Lipsitch as Vice President, Sales for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 10/05/2018 – AgroVIR Adds Iteris ClearAg Content for Improved Harvest Operations Decision Support; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 06/03/2018 City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 5.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 108,066 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 11.27%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 1.77 million shares with $36.63 million value, down from 1.88M last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 428,151 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $226.75 million. It operates in three divisions: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. It currently has negative earnings. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

More notable recent Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Iteris ClearAg and GEOSYS Partner to Provide Enhanced Weather Content Through Croptical Monitoring Application – Business Wire” on October 13, 2015, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Iteris Board Names Joe Bergera as President and CEO – Business Wire” published on September 22, 2015, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Guerbet SA’s (EPA:GBT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenhaven Road Capital Q3 – Fund Of Funds Is A Terrible Business… – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2017 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) and Tangoe Inc (TNGO) Lead 18 Notable Investor Filings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2017.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. $2,510 worth of stock was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Shares for $314 were bought by Boehm Neil. Another trade for 24,000 shares valued at $513,506 was sold by Wallace James H. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 18,340 shares to 359,225 valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 8,182 shares and now owns 57,500 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.