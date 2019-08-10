Iteris Inc. (ITI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35% of Iteris Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Iteris Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Iteris Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.40% -13.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Iteris Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Iteris Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

The rivals have a potential upside of 64.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Iteris Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Iteris Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iteris Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Iteris Inc.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iteris Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iteris Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.28 shows that Iteris Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Iteris Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Iteris Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Iteris Inc.’s competitors beat Iteris Inc.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.