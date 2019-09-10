Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Share Value Rose While Westwood Global Investments Increased by $14.84 Million Its Stake; As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Market Value Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake by $491,400

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09M, up from 39.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 23.54 million shares traded or 29.57% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 5,779 shares to 805,448 shares, valued at $42.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 30,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,241 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

