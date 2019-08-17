Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Holding Has Upped by Westwood Global Investments Llc; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Boosted by $1.15 Million Its Position

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09M, up from 39.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 14.15 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 31.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 6,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 20,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook

