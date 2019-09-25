Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Holder Westwood Global Investments Has Lifted Position; Walmart (WMT) Holding Upped by Atwood & Palmer Inc

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 594,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 42.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398.11M, up from 41.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 9.84M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 07/03/2018 – Smiles Drops as Itau Cites Surprisingly Low Dividend Payout; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3489.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 65,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 6.07M shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Commits to Reduce Emissions by 50 Million Metric Tons in China; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 08/05/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart scraps online grocery delivery tie-ups with Uber, Lyft; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PCT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BLN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTL CEO: WILL KEEP LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 124,809 shares to 543,452 shares, valued at $29.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,406 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

