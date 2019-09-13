Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa (ITUB) Shares Rose While Todd Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Financial Counselors Position in 3M Co (MMM) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa (ITUB) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 100,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.90 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 25.42M shares traded or 41.26% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 62,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, down from 64,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 65,256 shares to 147,053 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 76,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.85 billion for 11.49 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 11,241 shares to 148,009 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

