Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (ITUB) Stock Price Rose While Capital Guardian Trust Company Cut Holding by $1.87 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cornerstone Advisors Cut Position

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 21,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 3.20 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (ITUB) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 207,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 424,699 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 632,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 14.36M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.85 billion for 11.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,685 shares to 708,272 shares, valued at $65.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se Adr (NYSE:SAP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.88 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

