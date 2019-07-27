Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (ITUB) Stock Declined While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.69 Million; Peloton Wealth Strategists Stake in Cal (CALM) Lowered by $365,200

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 348,884 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 8.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (ITUB) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 211,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 978,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 19.12M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 90,013 shares to 428,663 shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendas Real Estate Investmen by 455,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Opap Sa (Adr) (GOFPY).

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 13.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 11,800 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd..