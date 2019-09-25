Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)’s Financial Results Comparing With HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

We are contrasting Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.68 13.38 HDFC Bank Limited 117 0.00 N/A 0.52 222.18

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. HDFC Bank Limited appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than HDFC Bank Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 1.7% HDFC Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 HDFC Bank Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 62.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and HDFC Bank Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.1% and 18.53%. 52.1% are Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -7.01% -2.66% 7.27% -9.69% 12.71% 2.07% HDFC Bank Limited -1.41% -12.04% -0.86% 20.33% 8.51% 11.21%

For the past year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. was less bullish than HDFC Bank Limited.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.