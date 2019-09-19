Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)’s Financial Results Comparing With First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are two firms in the Foreign Regional Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.68 13.38 First BanCorp. 11 3.78 N/A 1.01 10.64

Demonstrates Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and First BanCorp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. First BanCorp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First BanCorp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 1.7% First BanCorp. 0.00% 10.2% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.94 beta indicates that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First BanCorp.’s 53.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and First BanCorp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 First BanCorp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 57.89% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. with average price target of $13.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares and 94.1% of First BanCorp. shares. Insiders held 52.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of First BanCorp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -7.01% -2.66% 7.27% -9.69% 12.71% 2.07% First BanCorp. 1.03% -1.28% -4.01% 1.03% 31.06% 25.12%

For the past year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. was less bullish than First BanCorp.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.