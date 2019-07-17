Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) are two firms in the Foreign Regional Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.66 12.11 Banco Bradesco S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.70 11.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Banco Bradesco S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 1.7% Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Banco Bradesco S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares and 21.26% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s share held by insiders are 52.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.02% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -5.26% -6.92% -17.75% -10.56% -5.97% -11.54% Banco Bradesco S.A. -8.11% -7.55% -15.98% 7.04% 15.04% 0.59%

For the past year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had bearish trend while Banco Bradesco S.A. had bullish trend.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.