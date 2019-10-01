Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Sprott Has Boosted By $2.42 Million Its Westlake Chem (WLK) Position

Sprott Inc increased Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) stake by 35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 35,000 shares as Westlake Chem Corp (WLK)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Sprott Inc holds 135,000 shares with $9.38M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Westlake Chem Corp now has $8.12B valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 486,939 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’

Analysts expect Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report $0.19 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. ITUB’s profit would be $1.72 billion giving it 10.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 8.41 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Sprott Inc decreased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 5,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kennedy (NYSE:KW) stake by 19,740 shares and now owns 467,729 shares. Silvercrest Metals Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) At US$60.60? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Companies With a Compelling Price-Book Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westlake Chemical has $87 highest and $5100 lowest target. $70’s average target is 10.53% above currents $63.33 stock price. Westlake Chemical had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) rating on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7100 target. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. Alembic maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 2. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. Nomura maintained the shares of WLK in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Reduce” rating. Nomura upgraded the shares of WLK in report on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Reduce” on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Group Inc reported 6,595 shares. Bokf Na invested in 21,872 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Advisors Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 322,506 shares. Brandywine Investment owns 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 120 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus reported 14,200 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 385,038 shares. Moreover, Smith Graham & Investment Advisors LP has 0.6% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Gmt has 0.23% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 93,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1,262 shares. 42,800 are owned by Midas Mngmt. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 134,719 shares. Cibc Markets reported 3,202 shares. Smith Asset Gru Lp owns 130 shares.