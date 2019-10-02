Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Q2 Holdings (QTWO)’s Sentiment Is 2

Analysts expect Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report $0.19 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. ITUB’s profit would be $1.72 billion giving it 10.54 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 8.34 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 12/04/2018 – ITAU CREATES BOARD FOR LATIN AMERICA AND NAMES MARINO CHAIRMAN

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 110 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 55 reduced and sold their equity positions in Q2 Holdings. The funds in our database reported: 46.91 million shares, up from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Q2 Holdings in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 39 Increased: 63 New Position: 47.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.57 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. for 4.00 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 508,678 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 96,306 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 734,848 shares.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

The stock decreased 4.12% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 496,853 shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) has risen 35.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

