Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Foreign Regional Banks company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.22% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 62,754,491,017.96% 19.50% 1.70% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 5.24B 8 13.38 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.00 2.42

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. presently has a consensus target price of $13.5, suggesting a potential upside of 64.03%. As a group, Foreign Regional Banks companies have a potential upside of 52.66%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -7.01% -2.66% 7.27% -9.69% 12.71% 2.07% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has weaker performance than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s peers have beta of 0.95 which is 4.64% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.