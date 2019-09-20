Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (ITUB) Shareholder Assetmark Trimmed Its Stake by $1.07 Million as Share Price Rose; As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Increased Its Stake

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (ITUB) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 118,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 681,239 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, down from 800,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 5.89M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 07/03/2018 – Smiles Drops as Itau Cites Surprisingly Low Dividend Payout; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $269.2. About 517,761 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Analysts await Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

