Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put) (ITUB) Shareholder Hap Trading Raised Its Holding by $383,300 as Valuation Rose; Berkley W R (WRB) Valuation Rose While Willow Creek Wealth Management Raised by $356,135 Its Stake

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put) (ITUB) by 1485.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 383,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 409,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 25.42M shares traded or 41.22% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,845 shares to 3,194 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,061 shares to 12,239 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd (Call) by 630,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).