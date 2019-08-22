Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Value Rose While Pioneer Investment Management Increased Its Position; Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) Holder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Upped Stake

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 63,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 326,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 263,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 11.86 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 22,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 142,308 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 119,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 9.99 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,153 shares to 28,041 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,403 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 323,676 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Century stated it has 4.47 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. National Pension Serv reported 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Skylands Cap Llc holds 9,950 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt invested in 1.11% or 257,002 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 200,000 shares. The California-based Brandes Invest Partners LP has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). M&R Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 1,950 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested in 3.82 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs has 105,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 3.64 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). First Foundation holds 0.93% or 533,825 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor reported 11,017 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) by 201,864 shares to 659,579 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 138,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,655 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).