Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Rose While Inca Investments Has Upped Stake by $12.81 Million; As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Declined, Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Decreased Its Stake by $6.24 Million

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52 million, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 6.52M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 208,090 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 32,100 shares to 193,200 shares, valued at $46.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,058 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 8.72 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

