Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stake Has Upped by Inca Investments Llc; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake Boosted by Algert Global Llc

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52 million, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 14.15 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 32,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 41,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 983,764 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Sinclair Drops as Judges Question Rule Leading to Tribune Deal; 07/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: local TV anchors at Sinclair stations are concerned about mandatory corporate promotion language that clai; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES POST-TAX PROCEEDS OF ~$1.4B FOR DIVESTED STATIONS; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Fox Unit Is One Of The Purchasers Of TV Stations Being Sold As Part Of Tribune Deal — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Management Group, a Maine-based fund reported 81,450 shares. 32,680 are held by Sterling Management Ltd Llc. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd has 0.57% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 1.00M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 18,700 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc has 0.34% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 696,725 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 9,279 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Com holds 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 10,000 shares. Dupont Capital accumulated 12,926 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 67,751 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.08% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1.28M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 10,030 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim Raises Sinclair Broadcast EPS Estimate After Quarterly Print – Benzinga” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SBGI, AMG, GIII and ZNH among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Broadcast Group’s CompulseOTT Unit Releases New OTT Reporting Platform: “Compulse360″ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 13,890 shares to 20,362 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 111,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,548 shares, and cut its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Corp by 950,963 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $32.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,058 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Itau: Growth Stock With A 5.3% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why StoneCo Stock Is Plunging Today – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) CEO Candido Botelho Bracher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Itau Unibanco: Brazil’s Banks Are Returning To Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2018.