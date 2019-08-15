Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; As Xylem (XYL) Valuation Declined, Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75 million, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 11.29 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 60,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 40,907 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 101,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 484,857 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares to 878,381 shares, valued at $44.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,000 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company. Starr International invested in 1,947 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 514 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Communication has invested 0.53% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cetera Advisor Net Lc stated it has 3,831 shares. Boston And Mgmt holds 2.2% or 66,742 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 936,728 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Meyer Handelman reported 25,314 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 76,385 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 166 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Lc holds 0.09% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 35,858 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.75M shares. Moreover, Private Asset Mngmt has 0.67% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 47,435 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 90,677 shares to 229,438 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 41,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).