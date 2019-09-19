Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Raised Position by $692,667; Lone Pine Capital Increases Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 12.27 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 981,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446.35 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $153.54. About 2.20 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton And Co Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,211 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks accumulated 34,677 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tctc Company owns 11,465 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 2.92% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 70,900 shares stake. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 12,724 shares. Tompkins invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hillsdale Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Convergence Investment Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,583 shares. 170,915 are held by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Compton Capital Inc Ri has invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sumitomo Life Insurance Comm invested in 0.51% or 28,606 shares. 343,170 were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Moreover, Bankshares Of The West has 1.13% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 63,533 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp reported 140,893 shares stake.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.12 million shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $442.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s No Need to Pull the Trigger on CRM Stock Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.