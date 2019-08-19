Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Shareholder Inca Investments Boosted Holding; As Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC) Share Value Rose, Continental Advisors Trimmed by $4.55 Million Its Holding

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 12.38 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (WFC) by 67.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 94,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 8.64M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,085 shares to 40,085 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Adv has 24,449 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has invested 1.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 27,929 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 3.26 million shares. Smead Cap Management invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shayne Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64,113 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,024 shares in its portfolio. 550 are held by Veritas Mgmt (Uk) Ltd. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc reported 0.18% stake. Pictet North America Advsr has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Martin And Tn holds 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 36,435 shares. Argent Trust Communications, Tennessee-based fund reported 92,791 shares. 17,452 were reported by Premier Asset Mgmt Llc. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 3.78 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.49% or 15,182 shares.

