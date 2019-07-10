Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Share Value Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Upped Its Position; Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Weik Investment Services Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 182.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 92,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 143,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 50,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 15.72M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 4.48 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (Put) by 73,700 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) by 323,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,400 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,270 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc. Apg Asset Nv reported 9.36M shares. Pggm Invs owns 2.50M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Private Ocean Lc owns 950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Orleans Cap Management La invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 22,065 are owned by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Sather Group Incorporated holds 98,902 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. 16,300 were accumulated by Patten Group Inc Incorporated. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,633 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.23% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.10M shares. Schulhoff stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Limited accumulated 296,396 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 4.88M were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.09 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.