Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Share Price Rose While Inca Investments Has Increased Its Stake; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose While Chatham Capital Group Increased Holding by $374,253

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $394.11. About 359,931 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 8.91 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.95M, up from 7.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 6.07 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 590,315 shares to 6.13M shares, valued at $57.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,743 shares, and cut its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS).

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $397.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 10,214 shares to 66,810 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.