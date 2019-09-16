Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Position Held by Indus Capital Partners Llc; Buckingham Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Ross Stores (ROST) by $495,000

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 25.59 million shares traded or 42.58% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 77,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70 million, down from 82,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 1.58 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A Com S (NYSE:LEN) by 38,640 shares to 219,230 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 12,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75M for 28.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel has 0.09% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 368,526 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 355,055 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.95% or 32,799 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Omers Administration reported 92,600 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 17,627 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 206,780 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 125,881 shares. 144,461 are owned by British Columbia Investment Management Corp. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 147,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Telemus Cap Ltd Com holds 10,383 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 278,237 shares in its portfolio.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 992,085 shares to 4.52 million shares, valued at $33.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).