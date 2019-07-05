Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Market Valuation Declined While Inca Investments Upped Position by $12.81 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Declined While Keybank National Association Has Upped Stake by $1.87 Million

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 40,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.48 million, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52M, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 6.60 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $54.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,697 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.