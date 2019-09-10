Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding Lifted by Natixis; As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Boosted Stake

Natixis increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 84.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 85,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 186,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 101,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 5.36M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 12/04/2018 – ITAU CREATES BOARD FOR LATIN AMERICA AND NAMES MARINO CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 218.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 33,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 48,388 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 15,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 1.60 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 06/04/2018 – NEWELL IS SAID TO START AUCTIONING ASSETS AHEAD OF MEETING: NYP; 19/03/2018 – Sharenet: Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation reported 427,671 shares. North Star Invest Corporation invested in 530 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 42,510 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.26M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Veritable LP owns 11,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap LP has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 643 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 67,343 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 11,946 shares. Bokf Na has 15,783 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 21,200 shares. Icahn Carl C has invested 2.62% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10,630 shares to 95,078 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 14,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,515 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 3.76 million shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $89.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 8,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,211 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

