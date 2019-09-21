Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding Held by Indus Capital Partners Llc; Ajo LP Stake in Piedmont Office Rlty (PDM) Boosted by $1.26 Million as Stock Rose

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Piedmont Office Rlty (PDM) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 66,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 592,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.81M, up from 526,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Piedmont Office Rlty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 1.20 million shares traded or 85.42% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 16.25 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,200 shares to 79,444 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qudian Inc by 992,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.52M shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Grp (NYSE:THG) by 54,533 shares to 648,627 shares, valued at $83.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group (NYSE:CBG) by 444,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92 million shares, and cut its stake in United Airlines (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 100 shares. 2.88 million are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp. Teachers Annuity Association Of America accumulated 45,124 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 62,995 shares. Proshare Ltd holds 41,042 shares. Matarin Cap Lc holds 0.83% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 585,285 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Assocs Inc has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 57,534 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 16,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 54,910 are owned by Dupont Cap Corporation. 847,065 are held by Sei Invs Co. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 208,170 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc invested in 172,665 shares. Gradient Invs Lc has 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 44,600 shares.