Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding Held by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc; As Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Stake

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 66.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,753 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 11,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 389,399 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 105,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 926,680 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, up from 820,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 14.15 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 42,633 shares to 397,164 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

