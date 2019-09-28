Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding Has Lifted by Indus Capital Partners Llc; Ngam Advisors LP Lowered Cdw (CDW) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 5,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 133,680 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84M, down from 139,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.79. About 1.22M shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.51B market cap company. It closed at $8.52 lastly. It is down 12.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares to 816,949 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.72% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Raymond James Na accumulated 4,372 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 821,385 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset has 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 2.51 million are held by Fmr Ltd Company. Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 0.02% or 9,548 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 970,045 shares. Aurora Counsel has invested 0.8% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Profund Advsrs Lc reported 2,156 shares. 46 are held by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Co. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.33% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 128,335 are held by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.36M shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.12% or 15,012 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $12.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Commns Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 99,113 shares to 918,877 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 8,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07M for 20.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

