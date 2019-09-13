Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake; Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $1.10 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 47.28 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441.76M, up from 45.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 13.92M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 138.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 8,254 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 3,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $263.44. About 153,765 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 21,231 shares to 104,733 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 34,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,196 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bankshares And Tru Communication stated it has 396 shares. Scout Invests holds 134,103 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.03% or 3,266 shares. Prudential Financial holds 58,223 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 82,829 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Hwg Limited Partnership reported 0.19% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Montag A & Associates has invested 0.07% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Next Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 124,397 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 497,529 are owned by Findlay Park Llp. Cwm Ltd Company reported 310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 162,711 shares.

